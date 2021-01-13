Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NEXT (NXGPY)

NEXT (OTCMKTS: NXGPY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/9/2021 – NEXT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

1/8/2021 – NEXT was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – NEXT was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – NEXT was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2021 – NEXT was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NXGPY opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.80.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

