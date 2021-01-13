Analysts Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $10.18

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

