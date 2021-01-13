Analysts Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $55.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.3201 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 77.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 765,929 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,577 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 144.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

