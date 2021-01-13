Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $160.68

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.68.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,620. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

