Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT at $333.60

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $11,405,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,773,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $362.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,501. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

