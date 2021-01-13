Analysts Set Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target at $22.80

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of PAHC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 127,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,319. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

