Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) PT at $67.07

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TC Energy by 94.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.