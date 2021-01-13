Analysts Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Target Price at $19.57

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 480,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,043,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,276 shares of company stock worth $12,883,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,521,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 452,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 291,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,402,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.