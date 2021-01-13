Analysts Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) PT at $19.61

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 751,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $43,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,713.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,442 shares of company stock worth $3,782,880. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.