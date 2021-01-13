Analyzing EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EKIMAS and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKIMAS 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than EKIMAS.

Risk & Volatility

EKIMAS has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EKIMAS and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKIMAS N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of EKIMAS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EKIMAS and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKIMAS $3.35 million 0.22 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Neuronetics $62.66 million 3.53 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -7.39

EKIMAS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

EKIMAS Company Profile

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names. The company also manufactures specialty hydrophilic polyurethanes. It sells its products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation and changed its name to EKIMAS Corporation in March 2020. EKIMAS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

