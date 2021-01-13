Analyzing Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 17.41% 11.07% 0.83% Bank of America 19.50% 8.00% 0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $72.91 million 1.87 $16.11 million N/A N/A Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.56 $27.43 billion $2.94 11.45

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 2 7 15 0 2.54

Bank of America has a consensus target price of $31.58, indicating a potential downside of 6.19%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Summary

Bank of America beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. The company also provides trust, Internet banking, and brokerage services; safety deposit boxes; and debit cards. It operates 23 banking offices. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of May 7, 2020, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 39 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

