Andrew King Purchases 8 Shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,892 ($24.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Andrew King purchased 10 shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($20.64) per share, for a total transaction of £158 ($206.43).

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,853 ($24.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,741.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,589.90. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The stock has a market cap of £9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96.

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

