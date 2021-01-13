Andrew R. Heyer Sells 98,330 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $4,815,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. 254,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,905. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $684.82 million, a P/E ratio of -353.38 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

