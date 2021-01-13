Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.61

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

ADRZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

