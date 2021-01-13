AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.24 per share for the year.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

ANGO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.