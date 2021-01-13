Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.38

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.38 and traded as high as $131.90. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at $129.40, with a volume of 227,381 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £227.79 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.38.

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

