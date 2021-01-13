Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.67 ($73.73).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

