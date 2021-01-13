ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $375.58. The company had a trading volume of 428,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $378.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.57 and a 200 day moving average of $325.49. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.