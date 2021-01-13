Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $380.00 at Argus

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Argus from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

NYSE ANTM opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 33.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

