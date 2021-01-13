Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $964,850.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00108340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00242336 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.74 or 0.88225436 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,816,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.