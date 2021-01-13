Aon Plc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.69 Per Share (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AON in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.76. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $202.48 on Monday. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in AON by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

