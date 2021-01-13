Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.32

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.32 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 1197202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -29.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.29.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.