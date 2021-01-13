Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.40

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 1365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $950.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.