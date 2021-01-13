Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 525.5% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 29,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,459. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 154.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

