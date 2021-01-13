AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APPF. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $157.52 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.