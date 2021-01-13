Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.