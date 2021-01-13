Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 219,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,326,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 50,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 99,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

