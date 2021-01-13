Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.