Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,852 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 262,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,314. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.