Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of AAOI opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $238.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.