AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR opened at $138.15 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.