ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 159,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

