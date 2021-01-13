Arcblock Market Capitalization Achieves $8.30 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00043623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00402023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.92 or 0.04309267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

