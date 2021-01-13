ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE:MT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.08. 207,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,202. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.05. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 158,851 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.