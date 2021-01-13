Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of ARCT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,503. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.