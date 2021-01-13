Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 527.9% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Ardea Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

