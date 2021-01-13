Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $5.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASC. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ASC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,114. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,860,093 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

