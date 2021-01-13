ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. 5,155,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $145.64.

