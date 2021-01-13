Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.