Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $475.61. 51,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.42 and a 200-day moving average of $473.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

