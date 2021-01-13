Arlington Partners LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

DVYE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,258. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

