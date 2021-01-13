Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.47. 109,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

