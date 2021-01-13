Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

SBAC stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.80. 10,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,632.46 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

