Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Snap by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 51,212.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,477,965.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,882,272 shares in the company, valued at $52,760,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $305,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,708,355.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock valued at $85,331,637.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. 319,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,037,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

