Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.90 ($9.29) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.81 ($8.01).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.87 ($6.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.02 and a 200 day moving average of €5.12. Aroundtown SA has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.