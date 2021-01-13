Artfinity (AT) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $772,774.96 and approximately $112.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.41 or 0.04050094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

According to CryptoCompare, "AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. "

Artfinity Coin Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

