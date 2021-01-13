Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $118.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.