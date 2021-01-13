Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.96. 9,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

