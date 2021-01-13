Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 4,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several brokerages have commented on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

