Arweave Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.36 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00011972 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $149.46 million and $9.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

